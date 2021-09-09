 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $85,000

$2000 SELLER PAID CLOSING COSTS WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER!!! Investment Property with long term tenant on month to month. Nice large fenced back yard. Please allow 24 hours notice to show. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina.

