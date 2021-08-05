2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $87,500

***Best offers by Sunday 8/1/21 @ 5:00pm *** HOLY LOCATION! This 2 bed condo resting in the beautiful "Georgetown Square" is perfect for anybody looking for easy commutes. This home is perfectly located in central GSO with easy access to Wendover Ave., I-40, I-73, I-840, 10 minutes to the airport, and also 10 minutes to downtown GSO. Shopping for days with national brands and local shops all within 2-5 minutes. This home is perfect for any new home owner, or investor looking for the perfect place. This single story condo comes complete with kitchen appliances, laminate wood flooring, a large living room, an open concept dining room, and also includes a private back patio perfect for entertaining. No more cutting the grass with this condo. You can rest easy knowing all exterior maintenance is taking care of by the HOA. Schedule a showing today to find the perfect home for you!