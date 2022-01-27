 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $88,500

Come enjoy this 2 bedroom 1 bath home that needs a little TLC to make it a great home. All offers must be submitted at www.vrmproperties.com. Agents must register as a User, enter the property address, and click on “Start Offer”. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). Seller is Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Property sold 'AS IS'. (Please see agent only remarks) Property was built prior to 1978, Lead Based Paint Potentially Exists. HB IS 1/26/22 AT 1PM

