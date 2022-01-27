 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $88,900

Looking to purchase your first home, downsize, or add to your investment portfolio? Cute home in the up and coming neighborhood of Glenwood. Currently rented well below market value on a month to month lease and occupant would like to stay. Buyer to verify all systems. Ask me how you can purchase this home with ZERO lender fees using Keller Mortgage.

