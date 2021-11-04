2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $89,000

Absolutely Adorable. Spacious Living Room offers tile floor and built in bookcase. Eat in kitchen has good counter space and plenty of cabinets as well as tile floor. Sliding door leads to fenced in patio. The upper level has 2 good size bedrooms both with double closets and each has its own private bath. Primary bath has been updated. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer to remain.Carpet on the upper Level only! Schedule your showing today!