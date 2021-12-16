2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $89,900

Great opportunity for investors! This 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home is with office/hobby room is just in need of upgrading with a few repairs. Located just minutes from UNCG, Shopping, Restaurants and a few homes down from the Greensboro Coliseum, this location has much to offer. The home has a fenced in backyard, with detached storage garage that is partially finished. Sold as is. Schedule your viewing today! Seller Related to listing agent.