2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $90,000

Attention INVESTORS!! Leased until 7/31/2022 at $825/month. End Unit Single Story Townhome in Popular Apple Ridge Community. Interior with Updated Laminate Flooring. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Primary Bedroom with 2 Closets and Private Bath. 2nd Bedroom with Hall Bath. HVAC replaced in 2021. New Vinyl Privacy Fence around the Rear Patio. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen with Appliances & Stylish Backsplash. If you are looking for a great Investment Opportunity, this is it. Sold as-is.