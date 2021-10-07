 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $93,500

Do not miss your chance at homeownership without all of the maintenance. Schedule your showing today to check out this 2 bed, 1 bath condo in the most convenient location! This well-maintained, second-level home even has its own laundry room and private balcony off of the living area. Spacious, updated kitchen for cooking and entertaining. Easy access to major highways, shopping, and restaurants. This will not last long in this market!

