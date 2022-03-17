 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $94,500

HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS ACCEPTED BY 9AM 3/17/22. Here is your chance to own in this great community with pool and clubhouse. Great floor plan with patio. Great location convenient to Wendover that offers shopping, restaurants and easy access to the airport. Property is occupied. 24 hour notice to show.

