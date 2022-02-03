 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $95,000

Opportunity knocks! This unit features vaulted great room that opens to dining and has a kitchen with a knee wall overhang/bar. Separate Den/sunroom nook with window seat, Small Atrium off of dining. 2 Bed 2 bath unit. Privacy fenced. Needs repair, price reflects need for TLC - ALL offers must be submitted by buyers agent using the online offer management system. Access the system via the link in agent only. A technology fee will apply to the buyers agent upon consummation of sale. Tax Value subject to change, property assessment under review. SOLD AS IS, w/BUYER to verify all info, systems, conditions, utilities, well, community sewer, permitting, square footage, lot size, HOA, schools, etc.

