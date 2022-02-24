 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $97,500

RARE opportunity for move-in ready 2bdrm/2bath ONE LEVEL townhome at hard to find price point! This charming end unit townhome is tucked back in the Nugget Ridge community offering convenient access to shopping, highways & more. The interior features beautiful laminate floors, smooth ceilings, open layout, spacious fireside living room & primary bdrm w/ en-suite bath. Other Features include NEW HVAC 2021, New SS Range 2021, large deck overlooking expansive grassy area with tree-lined border & exterior storage area. All Appliances including refrigerator, washer & dryer remain. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!!!

