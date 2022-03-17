2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,750

Great Opportunity in Greensboro! 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Vinyl Home with a Covered Front Porch in Convenient Location. Hardwoods Throughout the Home. The Kitchen is Open to the Dining Room. The Bathroom appears to have been expanded-no Permits on File with the County-Buyer to Verify. The Tax Card States reflects 2 Bedrooms. The 2nd Bedroom is missing the Accordion Door. There is a Detached Carport in the Backyard with a Storage Room. Price reflects need for repairs. ALL offers must be submitted by buyers agent using the online offer management system. Access the system via the link in agent only. A technology fee will apply to the buyers agent upon consummation of sale. Tax Value subject to change, property assessment under review. SOLD AS IS, w/BUYER to verify all info, systems, conditions, utilities, well, community sewer, permitting, square footage, lot size, HOA, schools, etc.