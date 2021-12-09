 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,900

Located in a convenient location. Community offer pool and playground area. Carpet and flooring were recently installed. Selling as is, all appliances remain including washer/dryer and all furniture. HOA includes water. Schedule your appointment today.

