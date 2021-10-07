ENJOY CITY LIVING IN THIS 14th FLOOR PENTHOUSE CONDO WITH A FANTASTIC VIEW! Two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open dining room and living room with skylights! Enjoy the convenience of the laundry room and elevators just steps away from your front door. One monthly HOA payment covers everything...heat, A/C, water, cable, internet, sewer, and trash...as well as front desk service and security, a pool, fitness center, library, business center, gazebo, and patio with a fireplace. Convenient to Moses Cone Hospital, Fisher Park, downtown, Tanger Center, and the Greenway walking trails. Welcome home!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Updated 2:34 a.m. Monday
Both the advertiser and the billboard owner said the message wasn't properly vetted.
About 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office was alerted to a body found in the 7100 block of Shoe Road in Whitsett.
- Updated
A Newton man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life at the Newton newspaper office on Friday, the Newton Police Department confirmed Tuesday.
The young family, with a 2-year-old and a month-old infant — born in mid-flight out of the embattled country — are the first Afghans out of Kabul to arrive in the Triad and one of the first in the state.
The cause of death is "suspected to be suicide," but is still being investigated, the sheriff's office said.
Exit polls showed no one disliked Donald Trump more in 2020 than Black voters. Only about 12% backed him. In Michigan, Trump performed even wo…
North Carolina, long known for its luscious beaches, mist-draped mountains and gentle climate, now can add being a punch line to the list.
Dear Annie: My 20-year-old daughter, “Jessica,” was adopted when she was 2 by her mom and her first husband, and I adopted her when she was 15…
Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.