2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $99,900

ENJOY CITY LIVING IN THIS 14th FLOOR PENTHOUSE CONDO WITH A FANTASTIC VIEW! Two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open dining room and living room with skylights! Enjoy the convenience of the laundry room and elevators just steps away from your front door. One monthly HOA payment covers everything...heat, A/C, water, cable, internet, sewer, and trash...as well as front desk service and security, a pool, fitness center, library, business center, gazebo, and patio with a fireplace. Convenient to Moses Cone Hospital, Fisher Park, downtown, Tanger Center, and the Greenway walking trails. Welcome home!

