2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $109,000

Home comes with a new concrete driveway, a decorative front porch and sidewalk, new landscaping and fresh new mulch in the front flower bed. Home has all new exterior and interior doors. New kitchen cabinets with a beautiful decorative backsplash. New appliance include a refrigerator, stove, microwave and a new washer and dryer. Beautiful new ceiling fans with lights. Energy efficient windows and blinds for privacy. No need to worry about replacing the HVAC as the system is NEW. No gas, this is all electric. You have a back deck with plenty of room for many nice family BBQ's. This is a beautiful neighborhood with great neighbors. Home is on a dead end street so traffic is low. Get with your agent and schedule your showing today. Thank you for looking. SEE AGENTS ONLY FOR INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR BID AND FOR ALL QUESTIONS.