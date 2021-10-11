 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $110,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $110,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $110,000

Come see this charming home located minutes from High Point University. This property has a large fenced in backyard with lots of shade! Newer A/C unit (2018), windows updated (2011), and new tile in the shower. This house has a ton of potential and has been maintained well by the owner! Upstairs has 300 sqft of loft space - not counted in the square footage of home. Home is being sold AS-IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News