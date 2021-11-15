Looking for an adorable home to call yours? Look no further. This recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is seeking a new owner. The home offers a newly renovated kitchen, fresh carpeting in the bedrooms and vinyl flooring through out as well as other updates. Check out this home today!
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $114,900
