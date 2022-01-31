ATTENTION HPU STUDENTS and INVESTORS!! - This home makes a great investment/rental property for HPU students. NEWLY UPDATED home ideally situated just a short walk from High Point University. This home offers an updated Kitchen with ALL NEW cabinets, counters & stainless steel appliances. Updated Bath! Refinished hardwoods, new carpet/vinyl, new paint, rich new fixtures, NEW ROOF and much more. BONUS ROOM upstairs has 443sf of HEATED space & has a closet (and laundry hook-up) and can be used as a 3rd Bedroom or Home Office. Covered rocking chair front porch and back deck great for outdoor enjoyment. Hurry…at this price and in this location, this home won’t last long! Bonus is NOT counted as a bedroom or in the “heated square footage” because of ceiling height - see attached appraiser measurements. Home being sold AS-IS. See Agent Only Remarks
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The company's plans to build the yet-unproven Overture airliner would return supersonic travel to passengers that have been relegated to slower aircraft since the demise in 2003 of the Concorde. It would also reinvigorate a region reeling from years of blue-collar losses.
The museum at 220 N. Church St. received the $1.25 million from Frank and Nancy Brenner. It's the largest gift from a single donor in its 23-year history. The museum will be renamed to honor Frank Brenner's late mother.
Shining Light Academy, Western Guilford Middle School, Southwest Elementary and Dudley High School were added to the list released Tuesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“I realized when we were like 20 minutes out that something wasn’t right,” Olivia Garcia said.
The Triad could see its fourth measurable snowfall of 2022 Friday, forecasters say.
Dear Annie: Our daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren live in another part of the country, so we are only able to see them a few times a year…
Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
More than 1,000 people are likely to work in the county when those facilities open. If many move here to take those jobs, they'll need somewhere to live. And right now, much of the fringe of east Greensboro is green farmland dotted with small subdivisions and big industrial parks.
Shaleesa Vanquella Davis is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, police said in a news release.
She is charged in the death of 35-year-old Darius Lavon Poteat of Greensboro.
A&T’s proposal to create a public “laboratory” school for science, technology, arts, engineering and math to serve students in grades 3 to 5 moved into a new phase on Thursday.