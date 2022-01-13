2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $33,000

2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a bonus room. It includes 3 lots total! This fixer upper has great potential, will need repairs before move in ready, once complete will be a great stater home or investment home. Featuring a charming covered front porch, basement, breakfast area, laundry room and kitchen. City Living with a Country feel private back yard. A stream at the back part of the property. Buyer and Agent to verify all information. Selling as is. No Repairs. Cash only. Buyer to pay own closing cost.