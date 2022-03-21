2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $362,400

The Vale, one of our most versatile ranch floorplans, ranges in size from 2,000 3,260 sq.ft. and features 3 - 4 Bedrooms and 2 - 3 Bathrooms. Large Bedrooms 2 and 3 along with a Full Bath greets you as you enter The Vale. Pass through to an Open Concept Island Kitchen that looks into a massive Great Room area where you have the option to add a fireplace as well as Luxury Sliding Door Panels off the back of the home into the Covered Porch. Also featured on the first floor is a large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large, separated His and Hers walk-in closets. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor which allows you to add a Bonus Room, Another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Vale floorplan further.