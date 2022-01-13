 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $44,900

Multiple Offers - Highest & Best Due by Tuesday Night 1/12/2021. Back on the market due to no fault of the seller. Great Investment or flip/rehab opportunity. Great lot with a large back yard. Buyer to verify all systems. Being Sold As-IS, Cash Only!!!

