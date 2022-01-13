Multiple Offers - Highest & Best Due by Tuesday Night 1/12/2021. Back on the market due to no fault of the seller. Great Investment or flip/rehab opportunity. Great lot with a large back yard. Buyer to verify all systems. Being Sold As-IS, Cash Only!!!
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $44,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A weather system now over the Pacific Ocean is eventually expected to dive south from western Canada. “I’d say there’s better than a 50-50 chance of snow Saturday night and into Sunday,” said Phil Badgett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
State transportation officials say the beltway around the city should be complete by spring 2023.
At 1:44 p.m., Greensboro police officers responded to a call about the shooting and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The surprising announcement comes at a time when 76 of the district's drivers are temporarily out of work after having tested positive for COVID-19.
Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, 20, was found dead in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road, police said.
Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the body, which was found Sunday afternoon.
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
Several skiers hurt at NC ski resort after damaged hydrant blasts water onto chair lift operating overhead
Video circulating on social media shows skiers on the chair lift getting hit by blasts of water, prompting some to jump 25 feet to the ground.
8 high schools in Guilford County Schools will be affected by switch to public bus service, district officials say
The district said parents and guardians can also find more information at www.gcsnc.com or by calling 336-370-8920 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today or the Transportation hotline at 888-511-4427 beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.
Friday's COVID-19 update: Over 1,000 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data
According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 82,668 cases, up from 81,576 cases on Thursday.