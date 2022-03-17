 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $45,000

Calling all investors, take a look at this phenomenal flip project or rental to add to your portfolio! Per previous owner, all plumbing and electrical have been updated in recent years. NO SHOWINGS without an accepted offer. Minimum deposit of $2500 required for all offers. If you have any further questions, please reach out to the listing agent.

