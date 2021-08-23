 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $49,999

INVESTORS, great investment opportunity to add to your rental portfolio! This home offers, 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, hardwood floors, and a spacious backyard. Long term tenant in place on a month-to-month lease. SOLD AS-IS. ALL MLS info and systems must be verified by buyer. This opportunity will not last so schedule your appointment today. Showings 11am-6pm only. Broker is owner.

