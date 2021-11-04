2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $59,900

MOTIVATED SELLER, PLEASE BRING ALL OFFERS!!! Check out this "jewel in the rough"! House has been completely renovated, everything is new; flooring, windows, doors, kitchen cabinets, appliances, ceiling fans, etc. Offers two bedrooms, one bath, a lovely kitchen, the living room has an eating area. The large back yard where you can enjoy lots of family fun time or simply relax and enjoy the lovely weather. Motivated seller, bring all offers, you will enjoy this home!