INVESTORS, great investment opportunity to add to your rental portfolio! This home offers, 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, hardwood floors, and a spacious backyard. Long term tenant in place on a month-to-month lease. SOLD AS-IS. ALL MLS info and systems must be verified by buyer. This opportunity will not last so schedule your appointment today. Call agent to schedule. Broker is owner.
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $59,999
Under the ordinance passed Tuesday, businesses and other public places must require their patrons to wear masks and if they fail to enforce the rule, they will be subject to civil penalties.
Virginia Department of Health official: 'Bulk of population will be exposed to delta variant' in next few months
Vaccination rates are improving as public responds to surge of new cases.
The $2 ticket was purchased at the Sungate Mini Mart on Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem, lottery officials said.
Jacquan Ontarious Little of Clemmons was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and carrying a concealed gun.
Guilford County, Greensboro stop short of mask mandate as COVID cases surge; elected officials countywide met to discuss the situation.
Guilford County had 630 new COVID-19 cases in the last 72 hours, "a pretty significant increase" over last week's numbers, Don Campbell, director of Guilford County Emergency Services, said.
Audience voting advanced the trio 1aChord on Wednesday night's show. It became the first of the seven to advance among 12 acts. "You have an amazing talent," judge Simon Cowell said during Wednesday's telecast, after the trio was selected to move on.
Guilford County is under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The area has received 1 to 3 inches of rain, forecasters said. A flood advisory remains in effect until 8:30 p.m.
He hopes to play on the golf team for the Aggies.
A mother and son face charges they sold illegal drugs out of their convenience store in Thomasville.