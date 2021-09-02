 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $69,900

Investment Opportunity or Can be Personal Residence. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Home. New Roof- 2021, New Facial Boards and Soffit-Metal Wrapped, New Floors in Kitchen and Bathroom. Has a long term Occupant. Rent is $500/month. Lease is month to month. 12 Hour notice required. Conveniently located. Close to schools, highway, and shopping. Home being sold AS-IS Condition.

