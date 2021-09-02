 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $70,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $70,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $70,000

Great investment opportunity or make this your personal residence. This Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Has New Flooring in the Living Room, Kitchen, and Hallway. New Interior Doors and New Front Door. Roof- 1yr old. Seller installing a New Wall A/C Unit in the Living Room, a New Exterior Back door, New Ceiling Fans in the bedrooms, New Toilet, New Sink and Vanity in the Bathroom. Trees Trimmed in Front Yard. Conveniently Located. Close to schools, highway, and shopping. Home Being Sold AS-IS Condition.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say
Crime

Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say

On Saturday, police said 21-year-old Travon Lamont Williamson of Greensboro had died from his injuries. He and another person were found shot inside of a vehicle in the area of South Street and Randleman Road. Police said the second victim had injuries not considered life threatening.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News