Great investment opportunity or make this your personal residence. This Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Has New Flooring in the Living Room, Kitchen, and Hallway. New Interior Doors and New Front Door. Roof- 1yr old. Seller installing a New Wall A/C Unit in the Living Room, a New Exterior Back door, New Ceiling Fans in the bedrooms, New Toilet, New Sink and Vanity in the Bathroom. Trees Trimmed in Front Yard. Conveniently Located. Close to schools, highway, and shopping. Home Being Sold AS-IS Condition.
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $70,000
