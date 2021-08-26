 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $75,000

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home. Has New Flooring in the Living Room, Kitchen, and Hallway. New Interior Doors and New Front Door. Roof- 1yr old. Seller installing a New Wall A/C Unit in the Living Room, 2 New Ceiling Fans, A New Toilet, & New Sink and Vanity in the Bathroom. Trees Trimmed in Front Yard. Conveniently Located. Close to schools, highway, and shopping. Home Being Sold AS-IS Condition.

