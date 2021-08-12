 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $78,000

Investor Alert!!! Wonderful opportunity for rental income! 2BR/1BA home in good condition. Brick home offers spacious living rm and functional kitchen. Fridge and stove remains. Per seller home has ceiling heat-buyer to confirm. Sold AS-IS.

