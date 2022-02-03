 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $78,500

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $78,500

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $78,500

Here is your wonderful opportunity to own an established turn-key rental property. This would make a lovely primary residence as the current occupant has lived in the property since 2012 and is on a month-to-month lease. HOA includes water, sewer, trash, community pool, and clubhouse. Seller's current deed represents multiple properties and seller will prepare a new one for buyer at closing to represent only this unit at 222 Northpoint Avenue Unit G which is currently listed as TRACT THIRTEEN on page 448 of deed book 7814. The listing agent is related to the seller. Please do not disturb the occupant. Make this convenient location of Gilwood North your next investment!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert