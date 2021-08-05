 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $79,900

THIS WELL MAINTAINED GEM HAS 2 BEDROOMS AND A BONUS ROOM FOR YOUR CHOICE OF USES. GARAGE, CARPORT AND GRAVEL DRIVE FOR PARKING, FULLY FENCED BACK YARD WITH A PATIO, DECK AND LARGE STORAGE BUILDING.

