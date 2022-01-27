2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $85,000

EVERYTHING YOU NEED WITHIN A FEW BLOCKS OF HOME. Refreshed condo near shopping and restaurants. Fresh paint, new carpet recent heating and air. Plenty of storage including large kitchen pantry, coat closet and outdoor storage on the main level; linen closet on the landing and spacious closets in both bedrooms. Perfect for a starter home, downsizing, or investment. Pool and clubhouse just steps away. Ample parking. Well maintained complex. New roof, new windows. Responsive HOA.