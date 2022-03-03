2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $88,000

Well maintained 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom brick ranch on a quiet and peaceful street. The home had a brand new AC unit installed in February 2022. Easy access to 74, and a quick drive to Greensboro, Kernersville, Thomasville and Winston-Salem. Home is occupied with annual lease thru November 2022. Refrigerator and stove/range convey. Perfect rental property for an investor or homeowner able to wait for the lease to end. Offers in the Coming Soon stage will be considered. Professional pictures and measurements coming soon.