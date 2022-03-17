 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $900

Second Floor Unit, Living Room, Kitchen & Half Bath on 2nd floor and bedrooms and bathrooms are on 3rd floor. Spacious Unit NO PETS, NO SMOKING, RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED Carpet in Bedrooms and , Kitchen, Living Room & Hallways have Linoleum, Electric Heat + Central HVAC, Washer Dryer Hookup, Ceiling Lights, Sprinkler systems In Unit Laundry Hookup but only stackable washer dryer will fit no side by side Requirements 1. non-refundable Application Fees $40 can be paid via cashapp or cash in person, or deposit at BB&T bank 2. Income after taxes 3 times the rent 3. We run Credit/Background & Rental History Check,

