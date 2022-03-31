2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $95,000

Great investment opportunity near High Point University area. Close interstate access. One level living w/ deck & fenced in yard. Recent paint. Beautiful back yard. Spacious bedrooms & living space. Washer/Dryer connection. Stable tenant in place until June 15, 2022. Seller is also selling adjacent property: 731 Hendrix Street. Would prefer package offer but willing to consider individual interest. Please do not disturb tenants. Must contact listing agent. Property is being sold "as is". Weekend Showing Options available through Showingtime. Contact listing agent if further questions.