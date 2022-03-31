 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $95,000

Great investment opportunity near High Point University area. Close interstate access. One level living w/ deck & fenced in yard. Recent paint. Beautiful back yard. Spacious bedrooms & living space. Washer/Dryer connection. Stable tenant in place until June 15, 2022. Seller is also selling adjacent property: 731 Hendrix Street. Would prefer package offer but willing to consider individual interest. Please do not disturb tenants. Must contact listing agent. Property is being sold "as is". Weekend Showing Options available through Showingtime. Contact listing agent if further questions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert