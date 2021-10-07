Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom Bungalow near High Point University! Would make a great primary residence or rental opportunity! Updates feature new Flooring throughout - Luxury Vinyl Plank in Living room, Kitchen and Bath! Freshly painted inside and out. Updated light fixtures throughout. All electrical outlets and switches have been updated by licensed electrician. Bathtub and tile recently restored with lifetime warranty on finish. New Plumbing Fixtures, Toilet and Vanity installed by licensed plumber. Updated Cabinets in Kitchen. Refrigerator to convey. Separate Laundry room off of Kitchen. Large lot with huge backyard and storage building in back. Conveniently located to High Point University, High Point Medical Center and HWY 74.
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $95,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Updated 2:34 a.m. Monday
Both the advertiser and the billboard owner said the message wasn't properly vetted.
About 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office was alerted to a body found in the 7100 block of Shoe Road in Whitsett.
- Updated
A Newton man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life at the Newton newspaper office on Friday, the Newton Police Department confirmed Tuesday.
The young family, with a 2-year-old and a month-old infant — born in mid-flight out of the embattled country — are the first Afghans out of Kabul to arrive in the Triad and one of the first in the state.
The cause of death is "suspected to be suicide," but is still being investigated, the sheriff's office said.
Exit polls showed no one disliked Donald Trump more in 2020 than Black voters. Only about 12% backed him. In Michigan, Trump performed even wo…
North Carolina, long known for its luscious beaches, mist-draped mountains and gentle climate, now can add being a punch line to the list.
Dear Annie: My 20-year-old daughter, “Jessica,” was adopted when she was 2 by her mom and her first husband, and I adopted her when she was 15…
Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.