2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $95,000

This condo is move-in-ready! Freshly painted, brand new laminate flooring installed up and downstairs. Tile floors in the entry and both bathrooms. Newer kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & tile backsplash. Surround sound system in living room. 2 bedrooms up with a shared bath and powder room on the main level. Lots of storage inside and outside. Private brick patio in the back. HOA dues cover trash, water & sewer--also has a community pool and clubhouse. HOA has proposed to replace all windows in the next 6 months. Take your private tour today!