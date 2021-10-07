 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $99,000

Great location off Oakview Road. If your looking for an affordable starter home to call yours or a fixer upper this is a good prospect. Close to schools and shopping. Call for your showing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News