2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $99,500

Move-in Ready with NEW and gorgeous LVP flooring in Living, Dining Rooms and Kitchen PLUS NEW carpet in bedrooms~Main level 2 bdr & 2 baths condo in Madison Park~two spacious bathrooms~WH 2020~Freshly painted interior,NEW vinyl flooring in bathrooms~Eat-In Kitchen~Private Patio with Storage~Quaint community minutes from Oak Hollow Lake,HPU & More.

