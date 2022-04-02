 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $0

2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $0

Stop fighting for competing offers and buy New Construction in Sagemount! Put Bales Chapel Road in for directions as new streets will not pick up. New one story floor plan with primary bedroom big enough for king sized bed, with private bath featuring double vanities, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Loaded with features buyers are looking for. Open concept with trendy vinyl plank in main areas, granite, stainless appliances, carpet in bedrooms, neutral color pallet making it easy for your to move in and relax! All color selections have been made. Photos are of model and similar to this home. Colors may vary

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert