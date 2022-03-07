2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $184,900

Special ONE LEVEL LIVING! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, MARCH 13: 2-4pm. Covered front porch. Decompress with quiet, WOODED CUL-DE-SAC SETTING just minutes from downtown Jamestown w/restaurants, boutique shopping, grocery, gas, pharmacy. LARGE PRIMARY BEDROOM w/plantation shutters and attached full bathroom. Living room with beautiful real, STONE FIREPLACE, mantel, BUILT-IN CABEINT and shelving. OFFICE could be a third bedroom or dining. Hall Full Bathroom with tub. Abundant NATURAL LIGHT and counter space in kitchen, beautiful bay window. Laundry area. All kitchen APPLIANCES and stack W/DRYER CONVEY. Completely painted interior, carpet just cleaned, FRESHLY PAINTED exterior, UPDATED LIGHTING throughout, newer architectural roof via HOA, deck rebuilt. WELL MAINTAINED. Being sold "as-is." Welcome Home!