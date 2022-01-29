2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $286,500

Introducing a New Development, Sagemount! Put 1001 Bales Chapel Road in for directions as new streets will not pick up. Be the first to own one of these new townhomes in Jamestown. Open floor plan with flex/office space perfect for individual needs. LTV in main areas, carpet in bedrooms. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, patio and more in this great floor plan. Primary bedroom with walk in shower, dual vanities and a walk in closet 14 feet x 5 feet allowing for all those great outfits!