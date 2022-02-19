 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $290,000

Stop the car and stop fighting over offers. Ready end of March, one level easy living with all the current features you are looking for, granite, stainless appliances, LVT flooring in main areas, carpet in bedrooms, open concept with a flexible space for your personal needs such as an office or study. All interior and exterior finishes have been chosen.

