2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $291,500

Ready end of March! Put Bales Chapel Road in for directions as new streets will not pick up. We have 28 lots and 2 floor plans to choose from. Open floor plan packed with features buyers are looking for, granite, stainless appliances, 9 ft smooth ceilings, island, spacious rooms and low maintenance! This floor plan called the Alamance II has a flex space that can be an office, 3rd bedroom or flex to your specific needs. Luxury vinyl plank in main areas, carpet in bedrooms. All of this and more in the highly desirable Jamestown location with cute boutiques and restaurants. Hurry over to make this one yours today! Similar to photo; builder reserves the right to make changes. Pictures are of model in different location to be Similar to Jamestown location. Our model will be ready in late March