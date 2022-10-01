2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $325,000

Pictures are of the model at 814 Sagemount St, same floor plan with different color sections for this unit. Wonderful one level with open floor plan. Spacious primary with huge walk in closet, walk in shower and dual vanities. Kitchen and baths feature granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Kitchen has walk in pantry, slide in oven range, dishwasher plus an island perfect for quick bites or easy entertaining. Seller offering up to $3000 in concessions. Hurry and get yours today only a four of this plan remain. Pictures are of the model home at 814 Sagemount St