Pictures are of the model at 814 Sagemount St, same floor plan with different color sections for this unit. Wonderful one level with open floor plan. Spacious primary with huge walk in closet, walk in shower and dual vanities. Kitchen and baths feature granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Kitchen has walk in pantry, slide in oven range, dishwasher plus an island perfect for quick bites or easy entertaining. Seller offering up to $3000 in concessions. Hurry and get yours today only a four of this plan remain. Pictures are of the model home at 814 Sagemount St
2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The closure is expected to take an extended amount of time to clear, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle, Greensboro police said.
Darrell Fitzgerald Neely was arrested at Homestead Lodge motel on Sunday.
Maya Angelou, meet Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Interstate 85 near Trinity Road in Randolph County.
Police said the man was driving his Chevrolet Camaro east on I-40 near East Lee Street when his car left the roadway.
The State Emergency Response Team will activate Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.
A 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden was shot several times and required emergency surgery.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency today to activate the state’s emergency operations plan in advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state.
Guilford County declares State of Emergency effective at noon today to prepare for heavy rains, wind from Hurricane Ian
The declaration will also include the City of Greensboro, City of High Point, and Towns of Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge, and Whitsett.