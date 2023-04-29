Ready now! Jamestown one level townhomes with great layout and features. Stop by and take a look before these are gone. Only 3 left of this floor plan. Photos are of the Sold Model at Sagemount each unit will have different color selections. Tax value is land only
2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $325,000
