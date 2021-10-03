 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Julian - $160,000

Nice Ranch style home on 0.96 Acres near Greensboro. New LVP flooring, new granite tops, new dishwasher & refrigerator in kitchen, fresh paint, new light fixtures, updated bathroom, new HVAC and new roof. Both bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fan and WIC. Attached garage has 18.8ft x 12.0 ft unfinished bonus with permanent stairs. Exterior features front and rear deck, patio, fenced yard, 12ft x 20ft storage bldg with dog lot. Garage has propane gas heater; tank is leased. Convenient to Greensboro, Burlington and Asheboro.

