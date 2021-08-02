 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $69,900

**NEW PICS ARE COMING. Enjoy the space, the charm, the hardwood floors and the updates. Enjoy the pool. Enjoy the storage, and 1-floor living. Enjoy the freedom to decorate and express your own style. And most of all—enjoy the feeling of saying something like "I BOUGHT the condo..." instead of "I PAID the pet rent," or "I HOPE we get the deposit back." Open House on 08/01/21, showings start at noon. Be there or miss out.

