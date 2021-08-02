2 Bedroom Home in Liberty - $195,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS - HIGHEST AND BEST BY 8PM on SUNDAY 8/1! This beautiful farmhouse is waiting for you at the end of a quiet private drive with low county taxes! The perfect location for your mini farm with fenced pasture area. Gorgeous updated floors on the main level and nice neutral paint throughout. Kitchen with new cabinets, backsplash, island and beautifully finished butcher block countertops. Spacious primary suite with vaulted ceiling. New roof in 2018. New fixtures throughout. Easy to maintain pool and backyard built for entertaining. Wired building with extra storage. Plenty of land to garden, play or add a small barn. Current owners have used upstairs bonus area as an additional bedroom. Schedule your showing before this amazing opportunity is gone! See agent only remarks for Megasite details.