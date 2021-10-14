 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Garden - $99,900

Fixer Upper and sold as is. Brick home on apx. 1.96 acres, 2 bdrm, 1 bath, with laundry room, roof replaced January, 2021, huge fireplace in den, built in bookshelves, flue for wood stove in living room, front sunroom, back enclosed porch, appliances remain, pecan trees, dog wood tree and lots flowers. Great home but needs updates. Has baseboard heat & central air conditioning. Home is like the idiom goes, "A diamond in the rough."

